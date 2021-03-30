Mississippi teen channels Miley Cyrus, wows judges to advance on ‘American Idol’

Mississippi singer, 17, Hannah Everhart, advanced to the next round on American Idol after performing a country-rock version of “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

It was Hannah Everhart’s rock spin on a pop ballad that helped push her to the next round on “American Idol.”

Everhart, who hails from Canton, Mississippi, was among the contestants chosen to advance to the competition’s Top 24 after surviving back-to-back elimination rounds Sunday and Monday.

The 17-year-old won over judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with her country-rock version of “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. The week before, she performed a duet with Claudia Conway, daughter of former adviser to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway.

Everhart, said she never dreamed she would make it this far in the competition.

“I definitely want to make it to the top 24,” Everhart said, according to videos posted online. “I’d definitely make a lot of people proud. What girl from Mississippi … recently has made it this far? So I think that will be inspiring to a lot of people.”

After Evenhart’s performance, Bryan voiced his hesitancy about advancing Everhart to the next round, saying: “I don’t know if it’s all the way there.”

Perry, who dubbed Everhart her “sister from another mister” due to their uncanny resemblance to one another,” had faith that the 17-year-old was ready for the next step in the competition.

“I was 17 once and I had a fire in my eyes, which you do,” Perry told her. ”And I had a sass about me, which you do. And at 17, I didn’t do the work. So what I wish for you in the future is for you to do the work.”

Before delivering the good news, the “California Girls” crooner made Everhart promise her a slab of gas station ribs in exchange for a spot in the Top 24.

“Thank you! Oh my gosh, I might cry,” the teen exclaimed, adding that she had worked up an appetite for some ribs herself.

Everhart was among two Mississippians who made waves in the national singing competition. Pass Christian native Camille Lamb earned the judges’ praise with her performance last week, but didn’t make it to the Top 24.

“American Idol” airs at 8 p.m. (CDT) on Sundays.