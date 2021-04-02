National
Two Capitol Police officers wounded after car rams into barricade amid reports of gunfire
Two Capitol Police officers were injured Friday afternoon after a car rammed into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, according to authorities.
Capitol Police said on its Twitter account that a suspect had been arrested. The suspect and the injured officers were both being rushed to a hospital, police said.
It was not immediately clear how severe the injuries were.
Reporters on-site said on Twitter they also heard gunshots.
