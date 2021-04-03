Coronavirus mutations in Florida mostly infect minorities; cases continue rising

PALM BEACH, Fla. — As coronavirus infections once again rise across Florida, the pathogen's more infectious deadly mutations have been found mostly in people of color.

Just 37% of the 2,954 people who caught the variants found in Florida as of Thursday were white, data obtained by The Palm Beach Post show. White people are an estimated 53% of Florida's population.

Latinos comprise 32% of those infected by mutations but 26% of the population.

Black people account for 17% of those infected by variants, and an estimated 17% of Florida residents. An additional 389 people of "other" races have caught the mutations, or 13%; the rest are listed as unknown.

The actual tally of these more infectious and deadly mutations is likely two or three times higher than what's reported, the director of the state-run Palm Beach County health department, Dr. Alina Alonso, has said.

Story from Bed Bath & Beyond

Specialized tests are done only when health officials suspect someone has been infected with a variant. Many could have been missed.

Alonso released the Thursday report. State health officials have yet to regularly publish such reports.

Palm Beach County has the third-most mutations found in the state, with 255 as of Thursday, behind its southern neighbors, Miami-Dade (382) and Broward (838).

By far, the most common coronavirus mutation in Florida is the strain first found in Britain, labeled B.1.1.7, accounting for 88% of variants found in the state so far, or 2,606.

About 9% of mutations found, or 274, are the so-called California variants — B.1.427 and B.1.429 — named after the state where they were first documented.

Rounding out the mutations count are the Brazilian and South African strains. The coronavirus vaccines have been shown to effectively protect against the pathogen's mutations.

About one in six Floridians have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. State health officials reported that 3,529,783 residents had received either the Moderna and Pfizer booster shots, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson formula. That's 16.4% of Florida's estimated 21,477,737 residents.

In Palm Beach County, 285,785 people have been fully inoculated, or about 19% of an estimated 1,496,770 residents.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, everyone ages 16 and older can schedule appointments to get the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose at the South Florida Fairgrounds. A parent or guardian must be present with 16- and 17-year-olds getting the shot.

Palm Beach County's tax-funded health care district will start scheduling people who sign up for one of 4,500 shots through its website at vaccine.hcdpbc.org or over the phone at 561-804-4115, with help available in English, Spanish and Creole.

The state plans to send 5,000 doses to the state-run county health department.

The state plants to deliver 1,170 Pfizer doses each to the vaccine sites in Gaines Park in West Palm Beach and Ezell Hester Center in Boynton Beach, during the upcoming week, the state's latest vaccine allocation report shows. And 500 Moderna vials will be sent to the Anquan Boldin Stadium at Pahokee High School, and 600 to Wells Recreation Center in Riviera Beach.

Those sites, located in majority Black neighborhoods, opened after weeks of demands from Black elected officials and community leaders.

Nonwhite people comprise just 30% of Florida residents who are fully vaccinated but 47% of the population. Representatives from the state health department and Gov. Ron DeSantis' office have yet to explain this disparity, despite requests from The Palm Beach Post.

A panel of medical advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in December that, after health care workers and nursing home patients, people 75 and older and essential workers should both be next in line for vaccines. This would help reduce racial disparities because workers deemed essential are disproportionately people of color.

DeSantis ignored that recommendation when he limited the initial vaccine supply to seniors 65 and older, along with health care workers, nursing home patients and people that hospitals deemed "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19, he wrote in December in an executive order.

DeSantis, like other governors, has expanded vaccine eligibility since then, and will allow everyone 18 or older to get shots starting Monday.

Even as vaccinations outpace infections, the disease's spread has been increasing since late March — after weeks of subsiding — following a wave of younger people partying for spring break.

As of Saturday, state health officials have logged 2,077,032 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, a 6,017-person rise since Friday, the third day in a row Florida documented more than 6,000 new infections. It is also a 37,970-person increase over the past seven days, the biggest weekly increase since March 5, when the state was sliding down a wave of winter infections.

And an ever-growing share of coronavirus test results have come back positive. Over the past two weeks, an average of about 6.4% of tests statewide have confirmed the pathogen's presence, a number that has steadily risen since mid-March.

Health experts recommend the sustained positivity rate stay below 5% before COVID-19 can be considered contained. Florida's reports show that hasn't happened since Oct. 24.

Florida's coronavirus death toll reached 34,306 Saturday, a 67-person increase since Friday. In Palm Beach County, fatalities stood at 2,713, a two-person increase.

It can take weeks for a COVID-19 victim to show up in state reports as their death documentation makes its way through medical examiners' offices and up to the state health department.

Hospitals statewide reported Saturday they were treating 2,894 coronavirus patients, including 178 in Palm Beach County. That's on par with patient counts since mid-March.