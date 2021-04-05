National

Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The Associated Press

A minor earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time. The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

  Comments  

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

April 05, 2021 6:04 AM

National

COVID-19 pandemic should ease, but annual booster shots may be needed

National

Some COVID-19 patients get second shot at life thanks to lung transplants

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service