National

An infant bath seat sold on Amazon has been recalled amid fears your baby might drown

You buy a baby bath seat for safety during the bathing process, not another possible problem. That’s why about 5,000 foldable infant bath seats sold exclusively on Amazon were recalled last week by BATTOP.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.”

This hasn’t happened yet, BATTOP noted.

The notice covers model No. BB2206, white seats with restraint bars in blue, green, or gray. There are four, apparently ineffective, white suction cups on the bottom.

For instructions on how to return the seat for a refund or any questions, email service@battop.net.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Business

California’s Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire

April 06, 2021 3:12 PM

News

Dr. Amy Acton roils US Senate race by saying she won’t run

April 06, 2021 3:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service