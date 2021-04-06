Toddler dies in farming accident when he’s pinned by equipment, Wisconsin sheriff says

A 2-year-old boy died in a Waupaca County, Wisconsin, farming accident, officials say. Photo by Getty Images.

A Wisconsin toddler died in a farming accident after he was pinned in equipment, officials say.

The 2-year-old was riding in a skid steer when he fell forward and got pinned between the bucket and a support arm Monday evening, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken to a medical center in the Appleton area before he was transferred to Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee, where he died, officials say.

The child’s name was not released.

Waupaca County is in central Wisconsin.