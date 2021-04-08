Pharrell wants federal investigation into fatal police shooting of his cousin

Pharrell Williams called for federal authorities to investigate the death of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, who was fatally shot by police in Virginia Beach on March 27.

Williams, 48, spoke at Lynch’s funeral Monday.

“I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions. Too many unanswered city and state questions,” he wrote in a social media post. “Respectfully, I am calling for a federal investigation. I also humbly ask that you all keep the family in prayer.”

Police fatally shot Lynch, a 25-year-old Black man, in the early morning hours of March 27.

Cops later said he was “brandishing” a gun at the time. The officer who killed Lynch did not activate his body camera.

An internal investigation by Virginia Beach police was turned over to Virginia State Police, the Associated Press reported. No federal inquiry has been announced.

Williams, a 13-time Grammy winner, grew up in Virginia Beach.

“[Donovon] was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others,” he said in March. “Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”