Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting

Multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting in Georgia Monday morning, authorities said.

Carroll County sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey said the Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen that ended near an intersection just south of Interstate 20, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It was unclear how many officers were injured, and Hulsey said she was not aware of the officers' conditions. The scene was contained and there was no threat to the public, the department said in a message shared on social media.

Additional details weren't immediately released. Local media offered no immediate information about anyone in the vehicle police had been chasing.

Photos showed multiple police vehicles blocking a road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was leading an investigation, and other agencies including the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and police in Carrollton and Villa Rica were involved, the newspaper reported.