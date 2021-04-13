Unusual message in bottle likely from Cuba washes ashore in Texas. What does it mean?

A message in a bottle likely from Cuba washed ashore near Port Aransas, Texas, officials say. Screengrab from Mission-Aransas Reserve on Facebook.

An unusual message in a bottle likely from Cuba washed ashore in Texas, sparking a debate about its meaning.

The bottle was discovered Monday on a beach near Port Aransas, a city on Mustang Island in the Gulf of Mexico, officials say.

Mission-Aransas Reserve, a state and federal research and education organization, says the bottle included a letter in Spanish that appears to have been written May 5, 2020.

“There were 35 pieces of paper that look like receipts for tobacco products and then a full page letter written on both sides of the paper,” Mission-Aransas Reserve posted on Facebook. “My Spanish isn’t good enough to tell if this is just a series of long instructions for a tobacco shop or if it’s an actual letter.”

Part of the letter says money was stolen from a man named Alberto and mentions the stealing of illicit items, a lawyer and a family conflict.

Some pieces of paper appear to show the writer jotted down other information, including dates, dollar amounts and numbers.

If the bottle was thrown into the water near Havana, it would’ve traveled at least 970 miles to reach the Texas shores.

Facebook users offer a wide range of explanations for the bottle — both serious and comical.

One user suggested the bottle was part of a ritual or practice in Santería, a religion with African origins developed in Cuba.

Another suggested the writer released the bottle to “save evidence.”

Another user joked: “It says they’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s warranty.”

And one said that perhaps the bottle held a secret from the underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Ha you fools don’t you know the crabby patty formula when you see it?” he wrote.