AP Week in Pictures: Global

A protester, bottom, and riot policeman react after catching fire from a gasoline bomb during a protest in the the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The protester was arrested on suspicion of throwing a gasoline bomb, authorities said. Clashes between small groups of demonstrators and police broke out in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki at the end of a march to protest a new law allowing the policing of university campuses. (AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras) Achilleas Chiras AP

APRIL 10 - 16, 2021

From clashes in Greece, to health care workers continuing care of COVID-19 patients in Canada, to celebrations honoring late leader Kim II Sung in North Korea and Muslims offering prayers on the first Friday of Ramadan in Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

