Florida company expands nationwide hand sanitizer recall for microbial contamination

Another 21 lots of Durisan hand sanitizer have been added to March’s recall, which was made after manufacturer Sanit Technologies found microbial contamination.

The Sarasota, Florida company’s recall notice, posted to the FDA site Friday, said these lots, “now include products that have not yet expired.”

So, 47 lots over six sizes — 18 ml, 118 ml, 236 ml, 300 ml, 550 mL and 1000mL wall mounted dispenser refills — are now recalled. The list is on the recall notice linked to above.

The notice says, “Use of a hand sanitizer contaminated with Burkholderia contaminans, generally considered to be of low virulence, can range from no reaction to possible infections in a person with a hand wound or scrapes because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream, especially in patients with compromised immune systems.”

Those with questions can reach Durisan at 941-351-9114, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern time, or by email at customerservice@durisan.com.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.