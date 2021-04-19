It looked like a speeding patrol car, but the driver wasn’t a cop, Colorado police say

The Colorado State Patrol says a man wearing an Aurora Police Department uniform and driving what looked like a patrol car was arrested after speeding on Highway 36. Screengrab from Fox31

A man wearing a police uniform was arrested after Colorado police say he was caught speeding in a vehicle that looked like a patrol car on the highway.

Police said they received a report at around 6:30 a.m. Monday about a speeding vehicle that had police markings but non-government license plates on Highway 36, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Troopers stopped the car a few minutes later on I-25 and apprehended a 39-year-old man who had a volunteer ID and was wearing an Aurora Police Department uniform but wasn’t a cop, police said.

The man’s car had “dash cam computers and looked like a patrol-type vehicle,” according to CSP, FOX31 reported.

The case is under investigation, police said.