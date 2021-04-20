Live updates: Derek Chauvin found guilty in George Floyd’s death

Celebrations broke out across Minneapolis and the nation after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd.

A crowd gathered in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis cheered and applauded as the verdict was announced Tuesday evening.

“Never doubted it,” Courteney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, told a CNN reporter outside the courthouse. “A huge day for the world.”

“Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family,” said Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump. “This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!”

“I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice,” said Michigan Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“I’m thankful for George Floyd’s family that justice was served,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Twitter. “America was forever changed by the video of Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd. However, a guilty verdict doesn’t mean the persistent problem of police misconduct is solved. We’ll keep working for meaningful change.”

“George Floyd’s family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable,” wrote Hillary Clinton on Twitter. “Today, they got that accountability. Always and forever, Black lives matter.”

“Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” wrote actor Chris Evans, who played Captain America, on Twitter.

Guilty verdicts announced

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest.

The jury deliberated 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict Tuesday.

Judge Peter Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail and remanded him to the custody of the sheriff’s department.

“I have to thank you on behalf of the people of Minnesota for not only jury service, but heavy duty jury service,” Cahill told the jury.

Chauvin looked baffled as the verdicts were read. Clapping and cheers could be heard in the street outside the courthouse. A sentencing hearing was set in eight weeks.

Biden praying for ‘right verdict’

President Joe Biden said he’s praying for the “right verdict” in the case against former Minneapolis officer Chauvin, who is accused of murder in Floyd’s death.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict,” Biden said. “Which is — I think it is overwhelming in my view.”

Biden made his remarks after the jury had been sequestered for its deliberations.

The trial

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25, and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. He died after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, as three other officers didn’t intervene.

A 17-year-old bystander took video of the incident, in which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin faced charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His trial opened March 29, and the case went to the jury for deliberations Monday.

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin violated police training and procedures, causing Floyd’s death.

“You were told Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big,” said prosecutor Jerry Blackwell. “The reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

Defense attorneys argued that Floyd’s death could have been caused by other factors and that Chauvin’s use of force didn’t violate police guidelines.

“The standard is not what should the officer have done,” said defense attorney Eric Nelson. “The standard is what were the facts known to this officer at the exact moment he used force.”

Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were also fired and arrested, charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd was arrested after being accused by a store employee of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes at a Minneapolis grocery store.