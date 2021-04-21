National
She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?
Longtime journalist Robin Roberts will go from newsbreaker to history maker when she appears as a “Jeopardy!” guest host this summer.
Roberts was named among the final group of guest hosts to close out the show’s 37th season, and is set to become the first Black woman to host the iconic trivia game show.
The Alabama native will assume hosting duties from July 19 to July 23, “Jeopardy!” announced on Wednesday.
Among other guests to appear on the show include Roberts’ “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos; CNBC journalist David Faber, sportscaster Joe Buck; and award-winning actor LeVar Burton, who has run a spirited social media campaign pushing to become the newest host of “Jeopardy!”
News that Roberts would temporarily fill the role of beloved host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November, drew praise among fans of the show.
“Great to see a female representing, and especially since it’s the great @RobinRoberts,” WKRN sports reporter Kayla Anderson wrote on Twitter.
“Excuse me while I cry,” wrote another, overcome with emotion.
On the official “Jeopardy!” Facebook page, one viewer said they were “very interested in Lavar [sic] Burton and Robin Roberts. The revolving door of hosts has truly been fun in general.”
“@RobinRoberts is all I needed to know,” another wrote adding: “Can’t wait!”
