She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?

Television broadcaster Robin Roberts poses at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo. On April 21, 2021, Roberts was named among the final group of “Jeopardy!” guest hosts for Season 37. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Longtime journalist Robin Roberts will go from newsbreaker to history maker when she appears as a “Jeopardy!” guest host this summer.

Roberts was named among the final group of guest hosts to close out the show’s 37th season, and is set to become the first Black woman to host the iconic trivia game show.

The Alabama native will assume hosting duties from July 19 to July 23, “Jeopardy!” announced on Wednesday.

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37:



• Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pu pic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

Among other guests to appear on the show include Roberts’ “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos; CNBC journalist David Faber, sportscaster Joe Buck; and award-winning actor LeVar Burton, who has run a spirited social media campaign pushing to become the newest host of “Jeopardy!”

News that Roberts would temporarily fill the role of beloved host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November, drew praise among fans of the show.

“Great to see a female representing, and especially since it’s the great @RobinRoberts,” WKRN sports reporter Kayla Anderson wrote on Twitter.

“Excuse me while I cry,” wrote another, overcome with emotion.

On the official “Jeopardy!” Facebook page, one viewer said they were “very interested in Lavar [sic] Burton and Robin Roberts. The revolving door of hosts has truly been fun in general.”

“@RobinRoberts is all I needed to know,” another wrote adding: “Can’t wait!”