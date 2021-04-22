A mushroom recall for listeria of the same brand recalled after a deadly 2020 outbreak

Recalled Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms FDA

All 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms have been recalled after the state of Michigan found listeria in a package.

If this sounds familiar, Guan’s was one of several brands that recalled enoki mushrooms last April after a listeria outbreak connected to enoki mushrooms that sickened 36 people and killed four across 17 states. Those mushrooms recalled by Guan’s were from South Korea. These are from China.

The FDA-posted recall notice says they went to distributors in California, New York and Pennsylvania, then to retail outlets nationwide. The product code, visible on the front bottom of the package, is RY3428A or RY3434A.

Return these mushrooms to the store for a full refund. If you have any questions, call Guan’s at 323-223-1188.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.