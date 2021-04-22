Protests, vigil take place across Columbus one day after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They gathered in a circle Wednesday night, the crowd probably 300 strong, standing on the broken and weedy patch of parking lot pavement and chanting the 16-year-old girl's name.

Say her name. Ma'Khia Bryant. Say her name.

Over and over again.

A day after Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, was killed by a Columbus police officer, demonstrations spread throughout the city demanding justice and police accountability.

Among this group who came together at the site of an old school building on S. Douglass Street on the Near East Side were two of Bryant's three best friends.

Aaliyaha Tucker took the megaphone and and spoke in a near whisper at first, a voice so soft and gentle that she suddenly seemed much younger than her 16 years.

She had spoken to the Dispatch earlier about how Bryant was the one among their foursome of besties who taught the girls to believe in themselves, and to be proud of who they are.

"Ma'Khia taught us how to be confident, how to love our bodies," she said.

And then when she spoke to the crowd of supporters who stood staring at her, hanging on her every word and feeling the pain that seeped from her soul with every sentence, Tucker told them how her best friend had big plans.

"She wanted to become big on her own," she said.

Tucker said the girls, now 10th-graders, all met in ninth grade at Canal Winchester schools. They've been inseparable since, staying up on instant video messaging pretty much all night, every night, to hear Tucker's aunt tell it.

To see and hear what happened Tuesday, Tucker said, was too much to take. Their other friend, 16-year-old Zion Davis, said that Ma'Khia seen in the video "she wasn't what she was portrayed to be the other day."

Tucker agreed.

"Ma'Khia has been a best friend to us since last year," Tucker told the crowd. "And those were the best years of our life."

Community mourns as 911 calls, body cam footage are released

On Wednesday afternoon, police released the 911 calls and body camera footage of what has become the latest in a series of high-profile shootings by police across the country.

Minutes before it was announced that a jury had found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges against him in the death of George Floyd, Bryant was fatally shot by Columbus police Officer Nicholas Reardon, hired in December 2019. Police had been called around 4:45 p.m. to the Southeast Side on the report of an attempted stabbing.

The vigil, part of several marches and memorials held Wednesday, was held just steps away from the alley where Columbus police shot and killed 13-year-old Tyre King in September 2016 after police said he pulled what later turned out to be a BB gun as he ran away from them.

During the vigil, local organizer Hana Abdur Rahim reminded the crowd that what she and organizers want is abolition of the police system.

"There will never truly be any justice for these families because there loved ones will never come home. And that's not OK," Abdur Rahim said. "The system is not broken. There's no cracks in the system. The system was designed for white supremacy. The system was designed perfectly. We need to design a new one."

Some of Bryant's family were on hand for the memorial, but chose not to speak as they need time to grieve.

Following the vigil, upwards of 150 protesters gathered downtown outside the headquarters of the Columbus Division of Police for the second night in a row.

Police had already lined the building on Marconi Boulevard and Long Street with caution tape and placed cement barricades to deter demonstrators from approaching the glass doors. Otherwise, there was no police presence as demonstrators spilled from the sidewalk into the street and organizers spoke into megaphones and led chants.

They chanted Bryant's age and they chanted "she was a child."

After 9 p.m., they began marching through downtown, flanked by a cadre of honking cars, some whose occupants hung out of windows, raising fists and holding cardboard signs.

Ohio State student activists call on university leaders to sever ties to police

Earlier Wednesday, more than 500 Ohio State University students marched to the Ohio Statehouse and called on university leaders to sever ties to the police division.

The protest began around 2 p.m. at the Ohio Union, where several hundred student activists gathered calling for abolition of the police and to reread a list of demands created in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

Three Ohio State student governments sent a list of five demands to university leaders last summer, after Floyd's death sparked civil unrest nationwide and days of protests in Downtown Columbus. Ohio State students were among those protesters who were cleared by police officers using tear gas, pepper spray and wooden bullets.

OSU's student representatives condemned the police's response to protesters, as well as " the harm the department has caused Black and marginalized communities for decades," the letter read.

"As our university leaders, your priorities, commitments, and duties are to the safety of your students and the footprint our university leaves on the city of Columbus. ... Our city is burning, our students are hurting, the safety and well-being of the Black community is at inherent risk and there is no other time to act than now," the letter read.

Their demands included:

—Ohio State University Police Division immediately cease contracts with the Columbus Division of Police for any and all on-campus investigations, services and events;

—OSUPD immediately cease mutual aid service contracts with Columbus police and reevaluate joint patrols to limit the presence of and the frequency of calls to CPD officers and resources in off-campus areas;

—Ohio State no longer accept federal, military-grade resources and reduce OSUPD's budget for expenditures that may be used for further militarization, but rather reallocate the funds to further invest in student support units;

—Ohio State's Department of Public Safety release an action plan, created with student input, that affirms the commitment to Black student safety and overall university safety through disarmed, anti-force and culturally competent practices, and;

—Ohio State acknowledge and condemn the anti-Black violence the Columbus police committed against Ohio State students and the greater Columbus community.

"It's been 11 months and multiple Black people killed in this city and still no response from Ohio State," one student said into a megaphone.

University spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement that Ohio State supports students' rights to peacefully express their views.

"The Ohio State University Police Division (OSUPD) is the primary law enforcement agency on all of our campuses. In Columbus, we contract with the Columbus Division of Police (CPD) for specific services, largely traffic control for athletics events," Johnson said. "We also have a mutual-aid agreement in place that allows our OSUPD to assist CPD off campus."

Students were also upset that there had been no message sent from Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson or other university channels condemning Bryant's death Tuesday, calling the silence "unacceptable" and "shameful".

Students then moved inside the Ohio Union to stage a sit in. They sat in silence for 16 minutes, one minute for every year Bryant was alive.

Eventually, the group made its way outside and marched down North High Street to the Ohio Statehouse, with new students joining from the Union.

Columbus police cruisers created rolling roadblocks along North High Street to stop oncoming traffic. Two police helicopters could be seen overhead as the group got closer to downtown.

Some students carried signs reading "Pres. Johnson, if you actually care, cut ties w/ CPD now" and "How can I be free when the next one could be me?" The group chanted all along the march, prompting onlookers to peek their heads out of storefronts and open their apartment windows. Activists encouraged passersby to join their march, and some did just that.

It took about two hours for protesters to march the three miles from campus to the Statehouse. When they arrived at the Statehouse, student activists chanted for a while before going their separate ways to other protests scheduled Wednesday night.