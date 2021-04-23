Producer who worked with Kanye West, J. Lo puts California home on market. Take a look

Grammy-award winning record producer Irv Gotti, who is known for producing top records for Ashanti and Jennifer Lopez and collaborating with artists like DMX and Kanye West has listed his Sherman Oaks, California pad for $1.84 million.

The chic five-bedroom, five-bath house spread across 3,392 square feet has a modern, and airy feel with its open floor plan and indoor/outdoor living spaces throughout. The formal living room has vaulted ceilings as sliding doors lead outside to a pool and spa.

“Off the living room, a chef’s kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, quartz counters and direct access to the family room, guest bedroom/office, and garage,” the listing said. “Upstairs, three additional bedrooms are fit with en-suite bathrooms.”

The primary bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and features a balcony that allows you to gaze over the quiet double cul-de-sac in the Chandler Estates neighborhood.

This wasn’t the only property that Gotti owned. The veteran executive also has a mini mansion described as a “modern farmhouse” in Encino and 6,500 square-foot home in Saddle River, New Jersey, Variety said in 2018.

Irv Gotti attends the premieres of We TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” and “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” at The Paley Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Including collaborating with some of hip hop’s biggest names, Gotti won a Grammy award for producing Ashanti’s eponymous debut album in 2003.

