How can you watch ‘Nomadland’? Frances McDormand-led movie takes home top Oscar awards

“Nomadland” was the big winner at the Academy Awards on Sunday, taking home Oscars for best director, best actress and best picture.

The film became the lowest-grossing movie to win the best picture award, according to Hollywood Reporter. It grossed between $2.5 and $3 million in the United States as many movie theaters remained shut down when the film was released in February.

The movie is not streaming on Netflix, but you can find it on Hulu. “Nomadland” debuted on Hulu for all subscribers in February.

It stars Frances McDormand, who won her third best actress award at the Oscars. She plays “a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.”

Chloé Zhao directed the movie, becoming the second woman and the first woman of color to win the Oscar for best director.

“Nomadland” beat out “Promising Young Woman,” “Minari,” “The Father,” “Sound of Metal,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to win best picture.