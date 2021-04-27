Actor Will Arnett slashes price on California smart home to $8 million. Have a look

The home was published on the cover of Dwell Magazine for its achievement in architecture and design, the listing said. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Though his “Arrested Development” days are in the past, comedian Will Arnett is hoping to make a splash in the development of his real estate portfolio by cutting the price of his Beverly Hills, California smart home to $8 million.

The house, which was featured on the cover of Dwell Magazine only a few short years ago, was listed last year for $11 million. The actor purchased the property in 2015 for $2.86 million and the home construction was completed two years later, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Hidden in the mountains above Beverly Hills, the secluded five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath dwelling not only boasts stunning canyon views, but also striking modernist appeal. It is easy to see [architect] Ray Kappe’s influence in the home’s long, cantilevered roof lines and prominent use of wood,” Dwell said of the residence after it went on the market in 2020.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Instead of going entirely modular, the design team crafted a mostly prefabricated L-shaped home with about a third of its footprint built on-site. LivingHomes’ Ray Kappe-designed RK2 model served as a starting point for the highly customized build, which took over two years to complete and emphasizes indoor/outdoor living.”

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Outside the 4,000-square-foot home, a sparkling infinity pool, spa, cold plunge, sauna and outdoor entertainment section with a fireplace awaits.

Will Arnett attends the FOX All Star party at the 2020 Winter TCA press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Arnett is famous for playing George Oscar “Gob” Bluth II on the sitcom “Arrested Development,” according to IMDb. He also voice the character of Batman in “The Lego Movie” and reprised the role in “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”