Gas station or home? Either way, this Dallas-Fort Worth area estate can be yours for $8M

"No, this is not an auto garage mirage..."

A home in the Lone Star State with a unique motif has crashed into the market with a listing price of $7.999 million. It’s an estate designed to look one an expensive gas station.

“No, this is not an auto garage mirage,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “Drivers start your engines and head 20 minutes outside of Dallas and Fort Worth to Roanoke, Texas where your dream property awaits. Professionally spaced along 10 acres, this sprawling car haven is full of both fun and functionality.

“There are car lifts, a paint application booth, a tire changer, and antique memorabilia galore to get your fast and furious fix followed by fun around the fire pit and in the over-sized tiered pool.”

The five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom estate is spaced out over 7,419 square feet and appears to be the ultimate man-cave with a garage that can house up to 10 cars.

According to the listing, the main house has two bedrooms while the “entertaining house and glass repair center can easily hold 60 for anything from a philanthropic fete to an intimate wedding.”

Social media caught wind of the fascinating listing and took to the Twitter account @TheBestOfZillow to let the facetious comments fly.

Also, gotta say, that's a pretty over-the-top garage space for just an Alfa Gulia QV and a Cadillac crossover. pic.twitter.com/YzFEqZhaFB — The Best of Zillow (@thebestofzillow) April 28, 2021

“The description closing with using the house for an intimate wedding is just A+” said one Twitter user.

“How to make your $8 million dollar house look like Radiator Springs,” joked another.

“It’s like a boomer vomited their brain all over that house,” said another.

“I’m not wholly convinced that this is a house and not just a TGI Fridays,” said one.

“Incredible gentrified Midwest bar energy,” a Twitter user observed.