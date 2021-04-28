NYPD officer kills self in his Manhattan apartment, sources say

NEW YORK — An NYPD officer fatally shot himself in his Manhattan home Wednesday in the second apparent suicide of a city police officer this month.

The officer was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head at about 7:15 p.m. inside his Stuyvesant Town apartment on East 20th Street, police sources said.

The cop, who works for the NYPD’s Times Square Unit, didn’t show up for his shift Wednesday, leading his fellow officers to call his family, sources said.

Police found him after doing a wellness check at his apartment. He was on the bed, shot in the head, with his gun next to him, sources said.

“I was in the lobby and there was a sudden wave of cops,” said one neighbor, who didn’t give her name. “They say he killed himself, and then we got a text from management.”

On April 5, Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, who commanded the 107th Precinct, shot himself in his department vehicle at the corner of Underhill Avenue and 164th Street across from Kissena Park.

Mullaney, 44, was the first active-duty police officer to kill himself this year.

The city saw a spike of police suicides in 2019 and 2020. In In 2019, 10 active-duty NYPD officers died by suicide, prompting leadership to step up its mental health outreach for cops in distress.

For those contemplating suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is reachable 24/7 at (800) 273-8255. They can also call 911 for help.