Watch officers race to rescue woman from burning car after fiery crash in Georgia

Officers are being hailed as heroes after saving a woman from a car that crashed and caught fire in east Georgia.

Police bodycam video shows several officers racing to rescue the woman, 18, who became trapped when the car struck a light pole before crashing into a tree late Monday, according to Savannah police.

Authorities said the woman was unconscious in the front passenger’s seat when they arrived at the scene just before midnight. Flames could be seen coming from underneath the hood of the 1998 Lincoln Towncar, officers said in a news release.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jaydon Brown, was able to get out safely.

Officers said the front door was locked or had jammed due to the crash. Together, the seven officers worked to pull the unconscious woman over the front passenger seat and out through the back door. Video shows them whisking her away to safety as the car continues to burn.

“I am so proud of these officers for their actions when responding to the scene last night,” Chief Roy Minter said in a statement. “They literally ran toward the flames and worked quickly as a team to not only remove the passenger from the car but get her to a safe location.”

Officers who aided in the rescue are: Cpl. Jacob Davey, Officer Timothy Valmont, Officer Janson Neff, Officer Molly Moran, Officer Sidney Delince, Officer Jason Zimmerman and Officer Anthony Traniello.

“Had they not acted as they did, the passenger in the car could have suffered more serious injuries or even lost her life,” said Minter.

Authorities said the car was fully engulfed by the time fire crews arrived to put out the flames. Early investigations into the wreck determined Brown had failed to maintain his lane, causing him to veer into a light pole and tree “before striking another tree head on,” police said.

“The impact resulted in the vehicle spinning and coming to a rest in the middle of the roadway, where it caught fire,” police said.

Brown and the woman were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.