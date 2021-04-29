Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty in South Carolina sex assault case, avoids prison

Kodak Black AP file photo

Kodak Black has avoided prison in a South Carolina sexual assault case against him by pleading guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday.

The rapper, real name Bill Kapri, was accused of raping a teenage girl in a Florence hotel room after a 2016 concert, outlets reported.

According to prosecutors, Black pushed the girl against a wall and onto a bed, biting her neck and breast during the assault, the Associated Press reported. The victim told Black to stop, but he didn’t.

Authorities found out about the alleged rape after the girl told a school nurse the next day, the outlet reported, and the nurse called police.

Standing in a Florence County courthouse Wednesday, Black pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and was given a 10-year suspended sentence and put on 18 months of probation, TMZ reported. If he goes the full 18 months without violating the terms of his probation, Black won’t spend any time behind bars.

Black spoke to the victim, who was watching the proceedings online: “I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward.”

Following the verdict, Black quickly took to social media, tweeting a single grinning emoji wearing sunglasses.

He tweeted again minutes later, saying he and the victim “just wanted to get this s--t over (with)” and adding “I ain’t have to come off no money.”

Black also said his “heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and s--t FORREAL, But I Ain’t Did That.”

Many Twitter users spoke out against Black.

I was one of those people that believed in Kodak Black’s redemption. I truly wanted better for him. After THIS, he deserves to rot in prison. — Dedee (@thoughtfulbae) April 28, 2021

dear heavenly father, I come to you today and ask that you scoop kodak black in the embrace of your arms... and throw him into the fiery pits of HELL! stop playing with me https://t.co/snqVx9C2Wm — mrs. spencer reid (@lisaIiveson) April 28, 2021

I don’t want to hear anyone defending Kodak Black, I don’t care if you like his music — Joey (@gothamcityrap) April 28, 2021

In 2019, Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison for falsifying federal forms in order to buy firearms from a Miami-area gun shop, outlets reported. However, then-President Donald Trump pardoned the rapper on that conviction during his final days in the Oval Office.

Kodak Black was facing 20 years and just got off with 18 months probation.



Easily the luckiest public figure I have ever seen when it comes to the ratio of how many things he's been arrested for vs how much time he has done. — hy is back (@TheMindOfHY) April 28, 2021