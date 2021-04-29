Mansion hits Big Sky market for $12 million. You’ll need 50 cars to fill the garage

A 9,000-square-foot mansion in Big Sky, Montana, comes with a 50-car garage, a gas pump and a Tesla charger. The mountain compound is listed for $12 million. Zillow.com

A mansion sitting at the base of the Rocky Mountains in a sought-after area of Montana is on the market for $12 million, and any motorhead could tell you why.

The 9,000-square-foot compound in Big Sky at the foot of Yellow Mountain has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two garages, one of which stores up to 50 vehicles, according to the Zillow listing.

Originally built in 1987, the house sits on a 20-acre lot with a 360-degree panoramic view of the mountains surrounding it, “to Lone Mountain, Pioneer, and the Gallatin Range,” the listing says. The sprawling estate includes the main residence, a detached guest house and a caretaker’s residence.

The real draw for this property is its specialty garage. Not only does it have more spaces for cars than the house has rooms for people, but it also comes with everything a car collector could ask for.

The underground garage has an engine dynamometer, a Tesla charger, an on-site 1,000 gallon gasoline pump, indoor/outdoor car wash stations, a 150-kilowatt generator and a 15,000-gallon cistern, according to the listing.

“The estate provides its owner with a truly unique combination of privacy and multiple living options at the end of a private driveway, in a private gated association, yet close to everything in Big Sky,” the listing says.

The single-family house itself also has a sauna, a steam shower, vaulted ceilings and a home theater.

Big Sky is a census-designated community in the Rocky Mountains of Montana near Yellowstone National Park, a bit south of Bozeman. It is split between Gallatin and Madison counties, the former laying claim to vacation homes for A-list celebrities, including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, according to NBC News.