Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

A 24-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Houston-area bar when his relative’s gun fired during a fight, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. Screengrab from KTRK.

A man was accidentally killed by a bullet from his relative’s gun when a bar fight broke out in Texas, officials say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says two men began fighting Sunday night at the Micheladas La Barra in the Houston area, KTRK reported.

One of the men began “beating” the other with a gun and it fired a shot, killing his relative, the news outlet reported.

Luis Rivera, 24, died at the scene. His relative left in a 2009 silver Chevrolet Malibu and could be going to Laredo, officials say.

Detectives say about seven or eight people were at the bar at the time of the shooting, the Houston Chronicle reported, and about half of them left before deputies responded.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident, the newspaper reported.