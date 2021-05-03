Man dies after falling from fence along US-Mexico border, California officials say

Efren Medina Villegas, 56, fell from a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. AP

Authorities have identified the man who was found dead along the U.S.-Mexico border in California.

Efren Medina Villegas, 56, was found unresponsive on Thursday morning after falling from the fence in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Border Patrol agent found Villegas around 7:45 a.m. and the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department were called to investigate the incident, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

After rescue personnel arrived, Villegas was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as an accident and listed the cause as “multiple blunt force injuries.”

It is not immediately clear if Villegas was attempting to enter or exit the U.S. — or what country he is a citizen of. McClatchy News has reached out to authorities for clarification.