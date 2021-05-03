Couple falsely accused of kidnap attempt see ‘hope’ after California mom gets charged

Sadie and Eddie Martinez said they’re happy that Katie Sorensen was charged after prosecutors say she falsely accused the couple of trying to kidnap her kids. Instagram

A California mom has been charged after falsely accusing a couple of trying to kidnap her children, Sonoma County prosecutors said.

Katie Sorensen of Sonoma faces misdemeanor charges after she falsely accused a Latino couple of trying to kidnap her two kids on Dec. 7 at a Michaels craft store and spoke about the incident in two viral Instagram videos, Argus Courier reported.

Sadie and Eddie Martinez, parents to five children, learned about the accusations after Petaluma police released security camera footage of them.

“We’re very happy with the news,” Sadie Martinez said last week, according to the publication. “It’s a nice step toward justice. It gives you hope.”

In videos posted on Instagram, Sorensen said her “children were targets of attempted kidnap” and that she was sharing the story “in an effort to raise awareness.”

Sorensen accused the couple of describing her children’s “features” and following her into the parking lot after not purchasing anything from the store, KTVU reported. Sorensen said the man looked as if he were trying to grab her stroller, and when she yelled out for help, the couple drove away.

“I saw these people, they didn’t look necessarily clean cut,” Sorensen said. “I felt uncomfortable around them, and instead of making them uncomfortable with my discomfort, I chose to remain in my discomfort.”

Petaluma police said in December that they’ve cleared the Martinezes of wrongdoing after Sorensen reported the incident to authorities. The Martinezes denied the allegations to the police.

“To date, the investigation has produced no evidence or witnesses corroborating the account provided by the reporting party. Evidence gathered has served to support the account provided by the couple from the store,” police said.

The Petaluma police chief said that an investigation was launched Dec. 17 into whether the incident was falsely reported.

”Everybody’s guilty of living in a bubble, their own little world. And I’m not sure what hers consisted of, but possibly, you know, seeing people that maybe weren’t dressed the same as her, had different upbringing as her and a darker skin tone, was disturbing or bothersome to her,” Sadie Martinez said, according to KGO.