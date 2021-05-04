Budweiser looking for a dog to feature on its holiday can. Here’s how to submit yours

Budweiser is looking for a dog to be the face of its 2021 holiday can. Screngrab: Budweiser Instagram

If you think your dog is star material, 2021 may be the year it takes center stage, thanks to Budweiser.

The St. Louis-based beer giant is searching for a dog to be the new face of its 2021 holiday can — which Budweiser expects to sell millions of this fall.

Your dog’s pawfect face could be on millions of Bud cans sold across the country this fall!



Post your favorite dog pic and tag us using #PupweiserContest to enter.



While only one pup will get the crown, in honor of all dogs who enter, we're donating to @foundation_pets pic.twitter.com/woaa94nVai — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) May 3, 2021

To submit your pup, share a photo of your pet on Twitter or Instagram, tag @BudweiserUSA and use #PupweiserContest.

You can also enter on Facebook by replying to this post with a photo of your dog and using #PupweiserContest.

You must follow Budweiser on whichever social media platform you use to enter, the rules state, and your post must be public. Enter by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 8.

You must be 21 or older to enter.

Budweiser said entries will be judged on photo composition, quality and visual appeal.

The four dogs with the highest scores will be featured on Budweiser’s social media channels and the public will vote to determine the winner.

You can view the full rules here.

If you’re dreaming of how your pup might look on the can, Budweiser is giving pet owners a sneak peak. Visit us.budweiser.com/pupweiser to upload a photo of your furry friend and it will appear on an image of Budweiser’s can.

