Woman accused of ‘horrific, long term torture’ of disabled Florida boy, 13

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was found tethered to a metal step-stool, soaked in urine, with a blanket over his head at his home in Pompano Beach late Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives later said the intellectually disabled teen was covered with scars and wearing a blood-stained shirt that indicated he was the victim of “long-term torture.”

Jennifer Elaine Foran, 39, is accused of tying the teenager to appliances, a water heater and the stool to whip him, cut him with a razor and burn him.

She faces charges that include aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She fired a gun at her husband during an argument but missed, according to the arrest report read in court.

At Foran’s first court appearance Thursday, Broward Assistant State Attorney Matheus Lopes called the case “horrific.”

“Not only did Ms. Foran tie the victim up and was whipping him, she burnt his eye,” Lopes said. “There is video that shows her yelling at him and stating that he doesn’t feel pain and you can hear him on the video crying out for help saying that he does feel pain.”

Lopes recommended that Foran’s bond be set at $100,000. The public defender asked for bonds totaling $7,000.

But, Broward Judge Tabitha Blackmon disagreed, setting a total bond of $450,000 after reading from the arrest report in court.

“[Foran] said, ‘You don’t even feel it,’ while the victim is crying, ‘I do feel it,’ as she’s yelling at him, ‘No you don’t,’ and whipping can be heard in the background [of the video],” Blackmon said.

“The court not only has concern for this victim, but for the other children in the home,” she added.

It was not mentioned in court how or if the boy was related to Foran. She remained in the Broward County Jail late Thursday.