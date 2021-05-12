Chick-fil-A has a sauce shortage, and fans aren’t taking it well

Chick-fil-A is experiencing a sauce shortage, the company said. The Wichita Eagle

Sorry, Chick-fil-A fans, the chain has some bad news — it’s experiencing a shortage of its beloved sauces.

In a post on its website, Chick-fil-A said supply chain disruptions had caused shortages of several of items, including sauces.

The chain provided a similar statement to “Today.”

“Due to industry wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience.”

It’s not clear how exactly Chick-fil-A is limiting sauces for customers.

Michigan news outlet WRIF reported that the chain is limiting the number of sauces it will provide guests to one per entree, two per meal and three per 30-count nugget, citing an email to customers.

A memo posted to Reddit suggests Chick-fil-A is limiting sauces to four packets per meal. The memo appears to direct workers to encourage customers who want more than four sauces to purchase an 8-ounce bottle.

Bottles of Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauce are sold in several states at retailers including Walmart, Target and Publix.

McClatchy News has reached out to the chain for more information.

News of the shortage spread quickly among Chick-fil-A fans and many took to social media to lament the shortfall, making tongue-in-cheek comparisons to the fuel shortage plaguing the Southeast following a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

The food industry was hit hard by the pandemic and several restaurant chains adapted their menus to meet changes in supply and demand.

Wendy’s stopped serving burgers in response to a nationwide beef shortage, Today reported, and McDonald’s dropped salads from its menu as well as all-day breakfast. Taco Bell also slashed its menu, though some of the items have since returned.

Earlier this year, single-serve condiments were in short supply due to a shortage of packets. Restaurants have also been struggling to get their hands on chicken wings. To top it all off, many have had a hard time finding enough workers to staff their businesses during their normal hours of operation.

