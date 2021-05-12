National
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to end next year, popular daytime host announces
Ellen DeGeneres announced Wednesday her popular daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” will end after 19 seasons.
DeGeneres became a pillar of daytime TV with the show, which debuted in 2003. The last episode will air in 2022, Variety confirmed.
“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.
The show has been one of the most successful in daytime television history, but it has not been without its controversy. Last summer, workers on the show alleged in a Buzzfeed News article DeGeneres oversaw a toxic work culture.
She responded to those allegations when her show returned from a summer hiatus.
“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,” USA Today reported. “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”
Fans of DeGeneres, among the first openly gay actors in Hollywood, reacted Wednesday to the news her show is ending.
DeGeneres famously came out as gay in a Time magazine story with the phrase “Yep, I’m Gay” on the cover. Her character on the TV show “Ellen” also came out in 1997, a controversial and groundbreaking moment in television.
“Thank you Ellen Degeneres for giving us amazing talk shows with celebrities and sharing your personal life as well with the public and among other things,” one user tweeted. “You are the greatest.”
While many fans said they will be sad to see the daytime TV icon leave, others noted the allegations brought against her last year.
The show lost over a million of its viewers following last year’s scandal, The New York Times reported.
