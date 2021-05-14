Storing gasoline in plastic containers poses dangerous risks. Here’s what to know

A man fills up a gas can at the Circle K on Randolph Road in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Some U.S. gas stations are running low on fuel as drivers flock to fill up their tanks — and even plastic containers.

But storing gasoline in cans poses serious risks because it’s such a flammable liquid.

In South Carolina, officials said a driver caught fire Thursday when gasoline she hoarded in her car exploded. And in Florida, a Hummer carrying fuel cans reportedly burst into flames outside a gas station.

So, how can you stay safe around gasoline? Here’s what experts say.

Transporting the fuel

Since a cyberattack forced the Colonial Pipeline to temporarily shut down operations last weekend, gas prices have gone up. The pipeline, which transports nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel, started to get back online as of Wednesday.

By then, panic buying led some gas stations to run dry, and lines of cars were spotted across the Southeast as people filled gasoline into their cars and canisters.

Officials have repeatedly urged Americans against stocking up on gasoline, as it only worsens any shortage of fuel.

“Let me emphasize that, much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline, especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of this week and over the weekend,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during a Tuesday White House briefing.

But if you feel you must buy, experts have offered some pointers to mitigate the risks of storing gas. To start, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends following instructions on gas containers.

Here are other tips from Exxon Mobil and state officials in Massachusetts and Texas.

Fill only approved cans, which are often up to five gallons and made of plastic or metal.

Put gas cans on the ground while you fill them up. Leave some room inside for the gas to expand.

In the car, put cans in the trunk or bed of a pickup truck while securing them to avoid sliding.

Keep gas cans upright with the lids tightly closed.

Take containers out of your vehicle as soon as you can.

Avoiding dangers at home

Once you leave the gas station, officials say you should also plan to take precautions near gasoline.

Gasoline is highly flammable, and its vapors can led to an explosion if ignited.

“Flame jetting is a sudden and possibly violent flash fire that can occur when pouring flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame or other ignition source,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “NEVER pour flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame.”

Here’s what else safety experts, including New York state officials, recommend doing at home.

Leave cans in a shed, detached garage or another well-ventilated area else that’s not close to living spaces.

Store gas cans at room temperature and far from flames or sparks.

Make sure children and pets don’t go near gas cans.

Check containers once a month for potential leaks.

Add fuel stabilizer if gas cans have been full longer than 30 days.