Victorian mansion — with secret hideaway — listed in California for $2.4M. Look inside

This particular Queen Anne mansion is extremely popular in Alameda. Screen grab from Realtor.com

An astonishing Victorian mansion — that happens to be one of the most photographed in the city of Alameda — has hit the California market for $2.375 million.

The Queen Anne estate is “possibly the most photographed, most celebrated Victorian in Alameda,” according to the listing. “She’s been featured in sculpture, paintings, on city phone books and websites. “

The website 7x7 reports: “Hardly a day goes by without some passerby snapping a pic or setting up an easel to capture her likeness.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 1893 by architect Charles S. Shaner, who designed 46 homes in the city, the Alameda Sun reported.

Fainting couch Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home owner in the 1920s set up the basement as a speakeasy “and a pocket-door bar as well as a hidden ‘canned goods’ room – once convenient for hiding contraband spirits – remain intact,” Mansion Global said.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The current owners preserved a great deal of the estate, which includes its stained-glass windows, and also added to its aesthetic appeal by installing hand-painted crown moldings and more, according to the listing.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s kind of fun, really,” owner Henry Villareal told 7x7 in regard to the house’s fame. “We looked out one time and saw a wedding group out there taking pictures. We opened the door and asked them if they wanted to come up on the porch and take some more. They were thrilled.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 2,851-square-foot mansion also has a large backyard garden and two-car detached garage.

Garden Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The sellers are looking for someone to continue the care of this historic home,” listing agent Liz Rush told Mansion Global. “It truly is the crown jewel of Alameda. Everyone knows this house.”