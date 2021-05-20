Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ while under care of mom’s boyfriend, Indiana cops say

Shaquille Rowe was charged in the death of an Indiana toddler, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 17-month-old child likely died in minutes due to injuries he suffered while in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Indiana police say.

The boyfriend, 27-year-old Shaquille Rowe, was charged with battery of a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, court records show. The boy was identified by the Allen County coroner as Aiden Mishawn Clark.

According to court records obtained by WPTA, Rowe told police his girlfriend left him at a Fort Wayne home with her twin children. At one point after she left, Rowe said he was showering when he heard one of the children crying, court records show.

Aiden was wheezing and not breathing properly while he was lying on the ground, so Rowe says he called 911 and attempted CPR, according to an affidavit.

“Why did she leave me in the house like this?” Rowe said on the 911 call, according to WANE.

Rowe was giving the child CPR when first responders arrived, and the boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to the affidavit. Aiden was pronounced dead at the hospital.

First responders found bruising to Aiden’s neck and chest that they believed was indicative of “some type of abuse,” police said, according to WANE. That was confirmed in an autopsy performed Tuesday.

The coroner ruled Aiden died from blunt force injuries to the chest, calling the death a homicide.

Aiden suffered a fractured sternum and his heart “was ripped in half,” according to the affidavit. He also suffered a “massive amount” of blood loss to his spleen, kidney and pancreas, WANE reported from court documents.

Aiden likely died within two to five minutes of suffering his injuries, according to court records.

The boy’s mother declined to speak with police, only saying that she left the twins alone with Rowe around two hours before he called 911.

Rowe met his bail Wednesday and is due in court next Monday, WPTA reported. Homicide charges have not been filed.