Trooper collapses from fentanyl exposure after fixing face mask, Michigan police say

A Michigan State Police trooper was exposed to fentanyl after adjusting his mask during a traffic stop and another officer administered Narcan, officials say. Photo from Michigan State Police.

A Michigan trooper collapsed during a traffic stop after he was exposed to fentanyl, police say.

The trooper was searching a vehicle he stopped on Wednesday along a state highway in Bay County and adjusted his face mask, The Detroit News reported. Suddenly, he was disoriented and fell over, the newspaper reported.

Recognizing he could be overdosing, his partner administered Narcan and the trooper recovered, WSGW reported. Narcan is a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses.

The trooper was hospitalized in stable condition, WSGW reported. An update on his condition was not available Thursday.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA.

“Troopers recognize the dangers of certain drugs getting into their system through skin contact, breathing or even their eyes,” Lt. James Lang said in a press release obtained by MLive.com. “Troopers carry Narcan to treat overdose cases or even fellow troopers.”

The 32-year-old driver suspected of driving under the influence of drugs was under investigation, MLive.com reported.