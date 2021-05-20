‘Not again.’ Colorado mom dies on tribute ride for son killed in motorcycle crash

Diane Everett, 51, of Milliken, Colorado, died Saturday in a motorcycle crash on a tribute ride for her son, who also died in a motorcycle accident, police say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

When motorcyclists on a tribute ride for 23-year-old Michael Everett began to inexplicably slow down, Joshua Everett, Michael’s brother, had a bad feeling about his stepmother, also on the ride along with his sister.

“As we were getting closer, I could see bike parts and I think we both knew what happened,” he told The Coloradoan. “All I could think of was, ‘Not again. I can’t lose two of them.’”

Diane Everett, 51, died Saturday after losing control of her motorcycle on County Road 12 east of Carter Lake in Colorado , The Greeley Tribune reported. She hit a drainage pipe in a ditch and was thrown from her motorcycle.

The Milliken woman died a short time later at a hospital, KDVR reported. Some riders reported a horse jumped into the road in front of her but Colorado State Patrol reports do not mention anything in the road.

Troopers said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, The Greeley Tribune reported.

Diane Everett and her stepson Joshua, along with Amanda Everett, had been taking part in a memorial ride for Michael Everett, killed April 5 in a motorcycle crash.

Eighty to 100 people participated in the tribute ride, The Greeley Tribune reported.

Diane Everett was riding a 2012 Honda CBR motorcycle owned by her late son, who was riding a different motorcycle when he died, The Coloradoan reported.

“Our mother was hurting after Michael died, and we knew she was hurting but she was so courageous that she didn’t let on she was hurting,” Joshua Everett told the publication. “I know my mom is happy and in a better place, no longer in pain.”

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in Colorado.