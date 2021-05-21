Biden awards first Medal of Honor to Puckett, Korean War vet and ‘true American hero’

President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., a veteran of the Korean War and a Columbus resident.

Puckett, 94, intentionally ran across open enemy lines and drew machine gun fire to allow Rangers in his company to maneuver for attack, Biden said in recognizing Puckett, who survived a series of heavy enemy assaults.

During two days of intense fighting on a Korean hill in November 1950, Puckett incurred wounds from grenade fragments and mortar fire while fending off multiple attacks and getting ammunition to his men who were surrounded by Chinese forces.

“When the enemy machine gunners slowed the Rangers’ advance, Puckett risked his life by running across the area to draw fire that would reveal the location of the nest,” Biden said at the ceremony. “He did it once. He did it again. It took three runs intentionally exposing himself to the enemy to pick off the gunner.”

“Today we are hosting a true American hero and awarding an honor that is long overdue – more than 70 years overdue,” Biden said. “I’m incredibly proud to give Col. Ralph Puckett’s acts of valor the full recognition they have always deserved.”

Puckett’s wife, Jean, their two children and six grandchildren attended the ceremony in the East Room of the White House, alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and first lady Jill Biden.

Upon receiving the medal, Puckett and Biden both smiled and shared a private word before his family was invited on stage for photos. The president kneeled next to Puckett during the photos to be at the same height as the honoree while he sat.

Before the event began, about 60 guests mingled as a piano played songs like Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, who told reporters that she has known the Puckett family for years, introduced them to the vice president and other officials. Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia was also in attendance.

Biden said he was humbled by Puckett’s service in the war and said the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona had advocated for Puckett receiving the highest military honor.

“Your first response to us hosting this event was to ask, ‘why all the fuss? Can’t they just mail it to me?’” Biden said. “Rather than mail it to you, I would’ve walked it to you. Your lifetime of service to our nation I think deserves a little bit of fuss.”

Also addressing the event, Moon said it was an honor to be the first foreign leader to attend a Medal of Honor ceremony.

“Col. Puckett is a true hero of the Korean War,” Moon said. “With extraordinary valor and leadership, he completed missions till the very end, defending Hill 205 and fighting many more battles requiring equal valiance.”

“Without the sacrifice of veterans, including Col. Puckett and the Eighth Army Ranger Company, the freedom and democracy we enjoy today couldn’t have blossomed in Korea,” Moon said.