2 people dead, 12 wounded in New Jersey house party mass shooting

A mass shooting that erupted at at a New Jersey house party has left two people dead and 12 others injured, some fighting for their lives, officials said Sunday.

Shots rang out at a party on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police said.

“At least two people have lost their lives, among numerous other shooting victims, including several with injuries that are life-threatening,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted. “We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured.”

The party drew more than 100 revelers and 14 people were shot. A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed, officials said.

One of the victims injured is in critical condition and fighting for their life, officials said.

Aerial views of the property show a mansion with tents knocked over and bottles scattered about after partygoers ran for their lives.

An uncle of one of the victims told WPVI he was “heart broken” and that his slain niece was a ”good girl.”

“Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” said Murphy.