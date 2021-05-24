‘Ridonkulous’ mansion on private island lists for $15M in Minnesota. Look inside

The Windermere rests on a 1.37-acre private island. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A bonkers gorgeous mansion in Greenwood has hit the Minnesota market for $15 million. One of the lavish property’s many perks? It comes on its own private island on Lake Minnetonka.

“Built under the guiding principles of Andrea Palladio, one of history’s most noted and revered architects, this incredible property features one of Minnesota’s largest residential glass enclosed atriums,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “With security as a key additional focus, the estate is on its own island, accessible by a private drive that provides a stunning waterfront approach.”

While the owners have access to the mansion via an exclusive tunnel that leads into an eight-car garage with its own car wash, visitors can reach the estate known as Windermere by driving over the bridge before being “delivered to the terraced motor court,” the listing said.

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread out over almost 14,000 square feet. Features include a 12-person theater, bar lounge, poker room, indoor grotto, double wine rooms, an elevator and more.

Windermere caught the attention of the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” which featured it on its “Mansion Mondays.” The comments started pouring in, taking aim at everything from the size of the estate, to the décor inside, to the cost.

“I genuinely don’t understand what kind of person would want to live in a place like that,” one comment observed. “It doesn’t feel like a [expletive] home, it feels like a simulation.”

“I mean...if you’re going to have a ridonkulous mansion,” said another. “This is how it should be.”

“Seems like a Vegas hotel,” said one Facebook user.

“I’m embarrassed to admit that this appeals to my inner displaced billionaire,” joked another.

“Beautiful but man do they love their stone, tile and granite,” said one person. “R2D2 in the backyard too.”

