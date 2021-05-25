What’s up with a $100 sandwich at Disneyland Resort? Here’s the skinny on a big meal

The Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure will cost $99.99 and serve up to eight people. Screengrab from Disney Parks Blog

Plans for a $100 sandwich at Disneyland Resort are provoking plenty of jokes about over-priced food at the theme park — but there’s a bit more to chew on.

The Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich will cost $99.99 when Avengers Campus opens June 4 at Disney California Adventure — but the giant sandwich can feed up to eight people, the Orange County Register reports.

That’s about $12.50 per person, not out of line with other meals at the Anaheim, California, resort.

A single-size serving of the panini sandwich with salami, rosemary ham, provolone and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia runs $14.99, according to the resort’s blog.

It’s part of the offerings at the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant inside the new Marvel-themed campus, which replaces the former A Bug’s Land area of the park.

Diners will be able to order dishes enlarged or shrunk by Pym Particles, discovered by Dr. Hank Pym in the ”Ant-Man” films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Disney Parks blog says.

“You will be the taste-testers savoring hero-sized meals and tiny treats while you watch the Pym food scientists at work in the kitchen lab,” the blog says.

Avengers Campus also will feature a Spider-Man themed ride and, eventually, an Avengers QuinJet simulator.