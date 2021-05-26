A nighthawk nest with eggs is hidden in this San Diego park photo. Can you find it?

Can you find a nighthawk’s nest in this photo taken at San Diego National Wildlife Refuge? John Martin/USFWS

Most people believe they can identify a bird’s nest with ease, but a photo shared on Facebook by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is challenging that notion.

The image, posted Tuesday, was taken in California’s San Diego National Wildlife Refuge and it features plenty of rocks, weeds and dirt, but nothing resembling a nest.

“Can you spot the eggs?” USFW officials ask.

The eggs are tough to see, because lesser nighthawks are an oddball bird known for creating nests that aren’t exactly nests, experts say.

“Lesser nighthawks lay their eggs on the ground, in bare, open areas,” the USFW says.

“Unconstrained by a nest, lesser nighthawks may even move their eggs to the shade of a nearby shrub in very hot temperatures and move them back to their original location when it gets cool enough.”

It’s an approach that seems risky, given how the eggs might be more easily found and eaten by predators. But the photo proves the approach works, because the eggs are “well camouflaged,” USFW officials noted.

“They look like rocks,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

Odd nesting skills are just one of the species’ strange attributes. Lesser nighthawks are also known to face the wind “with their bills wide” open when they get too warm, and will slip into a torpor when they get too cold, according to All About Birds. They also “perch horizontally” on branches, the site notes.

Here are the eggs, circled in the upper left of the photo. JOHN MARTIN/USFWS