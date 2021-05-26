National

Estate built before Salem witch trials hits the Massachusetts market. Look inside

Exterior of the Salem, Massachusetts house
Exterior of the Salem, Massachusetts house Screen grab from Realtor.com

A centuries-old home that was built before a significant dark period in U.S. history has hit the market. The colonial-style house from 1680 is listed in Salem, Massachusetts, for $699,000.

SalemHouse2.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Here’s the thing: the charming, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spread out over 1,900 square feet was not only built 12 years before the Salem witch trials took place, but it is also down the street from the Salem Witch History Museum, according to Realtor.com.

SalemHouse3.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The trials occurred when several girls accused women in the town of Salem Village of practicing witchcraft.

SalemHouse4.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“As a wave of hysteria spread throughout colonial Massachusetts, a special court convened in Salem to hear the cases; the first convicted witch, Bridget Bishop, was hanged that June,” History.com said. “Eighteen others followed Bishop to Salem’s Gallows Hill, while some 150 more men, women and children were accused over the next several months.”

SalemHouse7.jpg
Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Regardless of the fact that the guilty verdicts were annulled by the Massachusetts General Court, the scars continued long after, History reported.

SalemHouse9.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home itself has been renovated, has an open concept kitchen, quartz breakfast bar, hardwood floors, private patio, gated garden and a driveway that fits multiple cars.

SalemHouse10.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com


The house is in downtown Salem, which has an active nightlife scene, according to Realtor.

SalemHouse12.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

