Pair of rebellious moose snarl traffic on busy Washington freeway, officials say
Standstill traffic on a freeway in Washington went on for miles after officials closed both directions to get two unruly pedestrians under control.
The culprits in question? A pair of trouble-making moose, State Department of Transportation officials tweeted Friday.
The moose were first spotted along Interstate 90 in Liberty Lake around 7:35 a.m. At first they were simply spectators, but they soon moved into the main lanes near the Appleway Avenue exit.
Officials slowed down traffic as state troopers worked to shoo the mother moose and her calf away from the freeway, Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a spokesperson for the state patrol, told McClatchy News.
Two minutes after the “rolling slowdown,” officials tweeted that I-90 had been closed in both directions, causing significant backups.
The duo would not go quietly — they hid in some bushes along the busy interstate as lines of standstill traffic went on for roughly two miles.
Around 8:45 a.m., officials were able to reopen both directions of I-90.
It’s not clear how the moose were removed from the area. Department of Fish and Wildlife officials did not immediately return a request for more information from McClatchy News.
