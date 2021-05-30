5 men killed, several injured in Baltimore shootings over Memorial Day weekend so far, police say

BALTIMORE — Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in the early hours of Sunday morning in Baltimore, continuing a violent Memorial Day weekend during which four others have been killed by gunfire, police said.

At about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, city police officers responded to the 1400 block of West Mulberry St. in West Baltimore after receiving shot-spotter alerts, according to a police news release. There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said “moments later,” a 41-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the release. Police said they believe the man was also shot in the 1400 block of West Mulberry St., which is near the border of the city’s Harlem Park and Franklin Square neighborhoods.

Police said one man was shot and killed Friday night, and three others were shot dead Saturday. Two people were also injured in Saturday’s violence.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 61-year-old man was shot multiple times West Baltimore’s Union Square neighborhood. He died at the hospital.

Just after midnight, a 21-year-old man walked into a hospital, having been shot multiple times in East Baltimore, police said. He also died at the hospital.

Then, shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old walked into a hospital, saying he’d been shot in the back while sitting in his vehicle in West Baltimore along Belvedere Avenue, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

At 7:52 p.m., police responded to West Baltimore’s Coppin Heights/Ash-Co East neighborhood and found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At 9:24 p.m., police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the city’s Belair-Edison neighborhood. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Minutes later, police found another man shot in the head in South Baltimore. That man, who was 52 years old, was taken to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call them at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to leave anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.