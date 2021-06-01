Drunken driver plows into veterans’ gravestones on Memorial Day, Colorado cops say

Denver, Colorado police say they suspect a woman was intoxicated when she crashed into gravestones and cars at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

A woman plowed into a veterans cemetery on Memorial Day, damaging gravestones and cars, according to Colorado police.

Denver police said they suspect the woman was intoxicated when she crashed into Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday, swiping two cars and driving into an undisclosed number of headstones, CBS Denver reported.

The woman was arrested and faces DUI charges, according to the TV station.

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas tweeted Monday that she was visiting her father’s grave when she saw a car between the gravestones.

“Traffic jam going to Dad’s grave at Ft Logan,” she wrote. “There’s a car in between headstones. Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away. Hope no one got hurt.”

Thomas posted pictures of a damaged red car.

The car was left in the cemetery and there weren’t any injuries in the crash, police said, according to 9News .

The woman’s name has not been given to the public.