Five companies recall mushrooms on the possibility of listeria contamination

For the second time in 14 months, companies are recalling enoki mushrooms because they might be ferrying listeria across the land and down consumer’s gullets.

Two of the companies, Guan’s and Sun Hong, were in the April 2020 recall linked to a 17-state listeria outbreak that killed four people. A year later, Guan’s was pulling mushrooms again after testing found listeria in a bag of enoki mushrooms, which are also sold as “seafood mushrooms.”

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Cooking foods thoroughly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73.8 Celsius) can cut down on the risk of contamination.

Here’s what’s recalled. Return all mushrooms to the store of purchase for a full refund:

▪ Concord Farms is recalling its 150g/5.3-ounce bags of enoki mushrooms from South Korea carrying UPC code No. 049995041049.

If you have questions, you can call Concord at 323-582-6000, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time..

▪ Guan’s is recalling all cases of its 150g/5.3-ounce bags of seafood mushrooms from China, UPC code No. 859267007501, product code No. 3460. State of California testing found listeria in one pack.

Anyone with questions can call Guan’s at 323-597-0346, Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

Guan’s Seafood Mushrooms aka Enoki Mushrooms FDA

▪ Marquis Worldwide is recalling all of its Conah Organic Enoki Mushrooms in 200g bags.

Those with questions can call 626-810-6426, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

Marquie Worldwide Organic Enoki Mushrooms FDA

▪ Sun Hong Foods is recalling all cases of its 150g/5.3-ounce bags of seafood mushrooms from China, UPC code No. 6953150011881. State of California testing found listeria in some samples.

Sun Hong Seafood Mushrooms FDA

Consumers with questions can call Sun Hong at 323-597-1112, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

▪ Rainfield Marketing is recalling all cases of its 150g/5.3-ounce bags of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea), UPC code No. 085412004020. State of California testing found listeria in one pack.

Rainfield Marketing’s Enoki Mushrooms FDA

Anyone with questions can call Rainfield at 323-825-2825, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.