State trooper breaks K-9’s leg after dog makes mistake in training, Indiana police say

An Indiana state trooper is accused of breaking a K-9’s leg. Getty Images/Stockphoto

An Indiana state trooper is accused of hitting a K-9 during a training exercise, breaking the dog’s back right leg.

Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, is on paid leave and was served with a court summons Wednesday, facing one charge of striking a law enforcement animal, WANE reported.

Rubenacker is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

Several K-9 teams were present during the March 17 training exercise where Rubenacker is accused of striking Odin, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, the station reported.

According to witnesses, Odin made a mistake during the exercise, WDRB reported. Rubenacker reportedly couldn’t get Odin to focus on the correct target, and he became physical with the dog, investigators told the station.

Odin’s leg was severely fractured and he had to undergo surgery, according to the outlet. It’s still a question whether Odin will be able to return to duty.

An internal investigation into the incident is ongoing, WTWO reported.

According to the station, Rubenacker is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6.