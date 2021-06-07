11-year-old girl shot, seriously wounded, police say, among 60 shot over weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO – An 11-year-old girl was shot in the lower back Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago’s Far South Side, police said, among at least 60 people shot over the weekend in Chicago, six of them fatally.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. near 117th Street and Indiana Avenue when, according to police, witnesses said they saw someone open fire from a red vehicle. The girl was taken by a family member to Roseland Community Hospital and was said to be in serious condition, police said.

Family members or family friends of the little girl gathered outside of the emergency room at the hospital Sunday night. One person told the Chicago Tribune it appears the girl was going to be OK, but neither she nor others outside the hospital would provide further information.

The girl was among at least 60 people shot between 3 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday in Chicago, six of them fatally, according to data compiled by the Tribune from police information.

Also shot Sunday night was a 15-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said Monday morning that the boy was shot in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, after initially saying he was shot at an address in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, and initially had his condition stabilized, police said. He told police he was standing outside when he heard several gunshots and felt pain from being shot.

No one was reported killed in shootings Sunday night into Monday morning, after eight people were reported shot in one attack about 4 a.m. in the Burnside neighborhood near 89th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

In other shootings:

— About 1:55 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Wells Street in the River North neighborhood, a 32-year-old woman was crossing the street when people in a white SUV exchanged gunfire with people in a blue SUV and the woman was hit by a stray bullet, police said in a media notification. An acquaintance took the woman to Stroger Hospital, where she was treated and released.

— A man was critically injured when he was shot in the forehead just before 10:05 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street, according to a police media notification. Officers was called to the area and found the man, lying outside unresponsive. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, initially in critical condition.

Police said no one was in custody in the shootings.