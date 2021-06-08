Body found near Texas shore as search continues for boy swept away in Gulf, cops say

A 10-year-old boy is missing after being swept away in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Facebook screenshot

The search for a 10-year-old boy missing in the Gulf of Mexico entered its third day Tuesday after another body was found in the water, Texas officials said.

The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office learned around 6:50 p.m. Sunday that a 30-year-old man and 10-year-old boy “were taken out by the surf” while swimming, according to a news release.

Two boat crews and a helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for the two, and the man was discovered at 8 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

The man, identified as Rudy Gomez, was pulled to shore by a sheriff deputy. Gomez, who according to KTRK is the fiancé of the missing boy’s mother, was pronounced dead on the beach, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews continue to search for the boy last seen wearing black swim trunks. Officials with the Coast Guard, sheriff’s office, Texas Search and Rescue and Texas EquuSearch are involved in the search.

Family members said the boy’s name is Nicholas Arriaga.

A 19-year-old woman, Kaila Whitten, said she tried to save Nicholas when he was struggling in the water. She grabbed the boy’s hand, but a wave pulled him away from her, according to KTRK.

“I feel deeply for (the family), especially the little boy,” Whitten wrote on Facebook. “I cant seem to get his face out of my head.”

Game Warden Capt. Brandi Reeder told the Victoria Advocate high winds and rain have led to “pretty rough” conditions in the Gulf.

Matagorda Fire and Rescue cautioned Sunday night against swimming or wading in the beach because of strong rip currents.