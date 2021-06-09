Texas military base warns of active shooter, tells personnel to take cover

Joint Base San Antonio said Wednesday afternoon there is an active shooter on base. KSAT screenshot

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland warned Wednesday afternoon of an active shooter and advised personnel to take necessary precautions.

“All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover,” the military base tweeted at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday.

No one is believed to have been injured in the shooting, the base said in a 1:27 p.m. update.

The shooting happened outside one of the gates of the base and San Antonio police are searching for multiple shooters, the military base said.

Two shooters are believed to have fired shots toward the military base from outside the facility, according to a News4SA.com reporter. They allegedly fired their weapons in an area where trainees were before they fled.

At 2:09 p.m., the base said it is under a “modified lockdown” following the active shooter situation.

Joint Base San Antonio is a military facility under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Air Force 502d Air Base Wing. It encompasses the Lackland Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and the Randolph Air Force Base. The base is in southwest San Antonio.

